Progress of Grand Trunk route third line, electrification on track

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the completion of a major portion of the ongoing third line and electrification project in the ‘Grand Trunk’ route viz. Kazipet-Balharshah project, covering Telangana and Maharashtra, between 19.2-km Wirur-Manikgarh on Tuesday.

The section between Kazipet-Balharshah is a vital rail link situated along the Grand Trunk route connecting the northern parts with the southern region of the country. It is one of the most busy sections and has been witnessing continuous growth of both passenger and freight traffic, leading to oversaturation, said SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

Initially, the tripling works between Raghavapuram-Mandamarri for a distance of 33 km have been completed in 2016 to decongest the section. Tripling and electrification works on the balance stretch of Kazipet-Balharshah section, for a distance of 202 km (Telangana - 159 km and Maharashtra - 43 km) was sanctioned in 2015-16 at an estimated cost of ₹2,063 crore.

As part of it, 31 km between Potkapalli-Raghavapuram was completed and this latest completed stretch between Wirur-Manikgarh is part of a 43-km line in Maharashtra, which is expected to give a boost to the socio-economic development of this region. Manikgarh station is the interchange point with Central Railway and is the junction for connecting several cement and coal sidings, said SCR chief PRO Ch.Rakesh.

Mr Mallya said works on the entire line is being done simultaneously in different sections and the works in balance stretches of both Telangana and Maharashtra region are progressing at a fast pace, said a press release.