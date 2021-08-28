Programme to pave return from career break

HYDERABAD

28 August 2021 22:32 IST

A programme to encourage and enable individuals to resume work post their career breaks has been rolled out by ACT Fibernet.

It is the second edition of ‘Welcome Back’ initiative, the internet service provider said about the six-week skill development programme in a release recently. The focus will be on corporate fundamentals and alignment of self for work, functional trainings, hands-on experience of working on real-time scenarios followed by assessment and certification. The candidates will be identified on the basis of final assessment post the skill development programme.

According to the ISP, the programme is aimed to attract talented professionals who have taken career breaks, either short or long-term, and now desirous to return to work. “Returning mothers, individuals who took breaks due to personal or health issues, volunteer work, ex-defence personnel, individuals whose families have been impacted due to COVID-19 or those who have taken entrepreneurial breaks are eligible to apply. A fixed stipend will be provided to selected candidates. The programme will be undertaken across all cities for roles in the fields of telesales, contact centre support, retention teams among others,” the release said.

