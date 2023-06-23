Programme to make students IT industry ready

June 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Digital assurance and digital engineering services firm Cigniti Technologies and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) have entered into an MoU to launch a training programme to equip students with practical skills and technical knowledge aligned with demands of IT industry.

The programme is to empower students with necessary tech and professional skills and comprise a curriculum aligned with industry requirements, hands-on workshops and practice labs. Additionally, the collaboration will open doors for real-time projects, guest lectures by subject-matter experts from Cigniti and potential internship opportunities, providing students invaluable industry exposure, Cigniti said in a release on Friday.

Cigniti’s global head-HR Veera Reddy Patlolla, MGIT principal G. Chandramohan Reddy and others participated in the MoU signing ceremony.

