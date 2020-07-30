One-month programme tohelp protect cyber infra

HYDERABAD

30 July 2020 22:49 IST

DIGITHON, in association with University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), USA, supported by Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), has announced launch of a one-month 'CyberReady programme' aimed at preparing people to protect the cyber infrastructure and digital assets at home and offices.

Participants would receive a globally recognised certificate from Digithon and UTD, said TITA founder and global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala on Thursday. “This is the right time for students and working professionals to look for career prospects in the cyber security industry. One should look at equipping oneself with skills that are mapped to cyber roles demanded in the industry,” he said.

The training programme would expose the basics of skills required for these roles and candidates for the training programme would be selected by a TITA panel. It would signify IT professionals’ ability to apply behavioural analytics to networks and devices to prevent, detect and combat cyber security threats. The learning would be supervised by trainers with real-world experience in cyber security. It would also include a live project.

Advertising

Advertising

Roles in the cyber security realm include network administrator, junior IT auditor, penetration teaser, security specialist, security engineer, security analyst, threat intelligence analyst, application security analyst, incident response or handler and threat hunter. Centre for Cyber Safety and Education indicated that the unfilled cyber security jobs were expected to reach 1.8 million by 2022, he said. Interested can register for the Digithon CyberReady programme at bit.ly/digithon_academy (or) call 6300368705.