ADVERTISEMENT

Programme launched to plant 30 lakh saplings in Greater Hyderabad

Published - July 08, 2024 03:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Government’s Vana Mahotsav programme was launched by BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Government Polytechnic College in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad on July 8, 2024.

A programme to plant 30 lakh saplings in Greater Hyderabad this year was launched on Monday. As part of Telangana government’s Vana Mahotsav programme to improve green cover, the saplings would be distributed home-to-home. 

It was launched by BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Government Polytechnic College in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, commissioner Amrapali Kata and others were present. 

Hyderabad was listed in the ‘Tree Cities of the World-2021’ because of earlier plantation programmes. Besides, according to India State of Forest Report 2021, the forest cover in Hyderabad increased by 147%, as per a press release. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US