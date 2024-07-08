GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Programme launched to plant 30 lakh saplings in Greater Hyderabad

Published - July 08, 2024 03:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Government’s Vana Mahotsav programme was launched by BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Government Polytechnic College in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad on July 8, 2024.

Telangana Government's Vana Mahotsav programme was launched by BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Government Polytechnic College in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad on July 8, 2024.

A programme to plant 30 lakh saplings in Greater Hyderabad this year was launched on Monday. As part of Telangana government’s Vana Mahotsav programme to improve green cover, the saplings would be distributed home-to-home. 

It was launched by BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Government Polytechnic College in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, commissioner Amrapali Kata and others were present. 

Hyderabad was listed in the ‘Tree Cities of the World-2021’ because of earlier plantation programmes. Besides, according to India State of Forest Report 2021, the forest cover in Hyderabad increased by 147%, as per a press release. 

Hyderabad / Telangana

