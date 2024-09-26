Profiling for ‘Family Digital Health’ programme to begin within 30 days

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Thursday that the State government will initiate the process of profiling four crore citizens of the State within the next 30 days under ‘Family Digital Health’ programme. Speaking at the inauguration of Durgabai Deshmukh Renova Cancer Centre here, he highlighted the importance of digitising health records for the State’s population.

Mr. Revanth Reddy highlighted the issue of patients misplacing medical test results after consultations, which often leads to repeated tests. “To address this, the government will collect the health records of all four crore residents of Telangana and digitise them. This will allow both patients and doctors to access medical records instantly by scanning a QR code,” he said. The Chief Minister also called for collaboration with institutions like the Andhra Mahila Sabha Durgabai Deshmukh Trust to help the government collect citizen data for the digital family health initiative.

Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha, addressed the rising number of cancer cases in Telangana and across India. He stressed that many people are diagnosed too late. “We are planning to establish cancer centres at the district level in a phased manner to improve early detection and treatment,” the minister said. He also praised the legacy of Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital, noting that it provided services on a par with major government hospitals like Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital in the 1970s and 80s.

The Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital and Research Centre has partnered with the Renova Group of Hospitals to launch the new cancer centre, aiming to provide advanced and affordable cancer care to the public, said Sridhar Peddireddy, MD of Renova Group of Hospitals.

