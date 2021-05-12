Professional land grabbing gang busted

They used to identify open plots having good market value and forged documents

Cyberabad police on Wednesday busted a gang of professional land grabbers by arresting nine of its members.

Several incriminating documents like fraudulently executed General Power of Attorney (GPA) document, forged sale deed, certified sale deed of an open plot in Tellapur were seized from the arrested persons. The prime accused in the case Mukesh Agarwal, 42, of Dharam Karam road, secured an order from the court not to arrest him, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar told a press conference.

Four other accused Shaik Mansoor, 30, Syed Feroz, 34, Dantham Rajesh Kumar, 30, and Md. Pasha, 40, were absconding. Mr. Sajjanar said Agarwal and the other accused were into real estate business. They were facing financial difficulties and so decided to come out of the crisis by selling plots of others using forged documents.

For this, they decided to identify open plots having good market value and secure certified copies of the sale deeds of the plots. The gang thus identified an open plot No. 131 in Tellapur Residential complex of Tellapur village coming under Ramachandrapuram mandal of Sangareddy district. A member of the gang secured the certified copy of the plot’s sale deed.

Using details like names of vendors and vendee mentioned in the certified copy, they prepared a forged sale deed looking like an original one. They secured Aadhaar card, voter ID card and PAN card in the name of the plot’s original owner Arni Raghavendra Prasad.

The gang pasted the photograph of one Dandia Shiva Kumar claiming he was the plot owner Prasad. Using these documents, they got a GPA executed in the name of Kinjarapu Dilleshwar Rao in Sangareddy Sub-Registrar’s office. In this, Shiva Kumar impersonated Prasad. They tried to sell the plot to one Sampath Reddy who suspected foul play. On learning this, the plot owner lodged a complaint leading to the arrest of the gang.