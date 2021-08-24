Prof. Limbadri appointed as officiating Chairman of TSCHE

Prof. Papi Reddy handing over charge of TSCHE to Prof. Limbadri on Tuesday.

Hyderabad

24 August 2021 20:26 IST

Prof. Papi Reddy leaves office after seven years

Prof. R. Limbadri, presently Vice-Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), has been appointed as the officiating Chairman in place of T. Papi Reddy.

Prof. Papi Reddy served as the first Chairman of TSCHE for seven years since 2014 when the new State was formed. After successfully completing his first term he was renominated for the second term. Later, he got an extension for one more year.

After handing over the charge to Prof. Limbadri here on Tuesday, he thanked the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for his faith in him all these years. “I would continue to work under the guidance of KCR for strengthening higher education,” he said. He set up the first council in the new State and handled the initial hiccups in higher education in the State and went on to establish it into a fully functional council.

A professor of Economics at Kakatiya University, Prof. Reddy played a key role in the Telangana movement leading the Joint Action Committee (JAC) at the Kakatiya University, Warangal. A close confidant of the Chief Minister, he introduced several reforms in the TSCHE distributing work to his colleagues and ensuring smooth functioning. He was also instrumental in signing several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between State universities and the foreign universities for exchange of good practices.