Prof. Kaseem sent to 14 days judicial remand

Osmania University Associate Professor Chintakindi Kaseem was sent to 14 days’ judicial remand in the wee hours of Sunday. He was presented before First Class Magistrate Saritha by the Mulugu Police at about 3.30 a.m. and the judge ordered for his judicial remand. Later, Prof. Kaseem was shifted to Sangareddy District Jail located at Kandi mandal headquarters.

It may be recalled that a team of police officials had reached Prof. Kaseem’s house on the Osmania University campus at 7 a.m. on Saturday with a search warrant from the court. The search continued till 10 a.m. in the presence of the academic’s family members. Police seized a laptop, a personal computer, mobile phones, pen drives, some other electronic gadgets, and banned revolutionary literature. He was recently appointed as general secretary to the Viplava Rachayitala Sangham (VIRASAM) or Revolutionary Writers’ Association.

Police informed that Kaseem was in contact with CPI (Maoist) State Committee member Hari Bhushan, alias Jagan and other top leaders, and continued activities with the money supplied by them. He was also accused in six other cases.