Producer arrested in Sravani case

16 September 2020 23:28 IST

The S.R. Nagar police on Wednesday arrested film producer Ashok Reddy (50) for allegedly abetting the suicide of television serial actor Kondapalli Sravani (26).

Two others, Devraj Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy, involved in the case were had been arrested by the police on Monday.

Detective Inspector Y Ajay Kumar said Reddy, who was absconding, was arrested from his house in Jubilee Hills.

"He is also accused of physically and mentally harassing the victim, which forced her to resort to the extreme step," the Detective Inspectorsaid.

on September 8, TV serial actress Sravani committed suicide by hanging herself in her house at Madhuranagar in the city.

The victim's family members alleged that Devraj, Sai Krishna and Ashok had been in touch with her till her death.

"We questioned him in connection with his relationship with the late actor, and remanded him in judicial custody," police said.