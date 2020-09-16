Producer arrested in Sravani case

The S.R. Nagar police on Wednesday arrested film producer Ashok Reddy (50) for allegedly abetting the suicide of television serial actor Kondapalli Sravani (26).
Two others, Devraj Reddy and Sai Krishna Reddy, involved in the case were had been arrested by the police on Monday.
Detective Inspector Y Ajay Kumar said Reddy, who was absconding, was arrested from his house in Jubilee Hills.
"He is also accused of physically and mentally harassing the victim, which forced her to resort to the extreme step," the Detective Inspectorsaid.
on September 8, TV serial actress Sravani committed suicide by hanging herself in her house at Madhuranagar in the city.
The victim's family members alleged that Devraj, Sai Krishna and Ashok had been in touch with her till her death.
"We questioned him in connection with his relationship with the late actor, and remanded him in judicial custody," police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath