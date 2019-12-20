Produce arrested persons, HC tells police

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the police department to present before it three persons, who were remanded in judicial custody following their arrest for alleged links with the outlawed CPI-Maoist party, by 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy passed the order after hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) president Anitha. The bench said statements of the detained persons would be recorded. When the petitioner came up for hearing the previous day, the bench instructed the police to present the detainees before it on Thursday.

The bench took up the matter as the first item when it assembled at 10.30 a.m. Assistant government pleader Santosh attached to the office of the Advocate General told the bench that D. Devendra, 33, and M. Swapna, 29, both members of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham and M. Sandeep, 26, of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika, were arrested by Bhadradri-Kothagudem district police. “They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate there,” the AGP told the court. The petitioner’s counsel V. Raghunath however insisted that they be presented before the court alleging that police did not follow due procedures of law while arresting them. “The way they were apprehended from a house on Hyderabad outskrits and presented before a magistrate in the early hours of day shows procedures were not followed,” the lawyer contended. He told the bench that one of the detained women was clad in night dress and not allowed even to change her dress before being taken away.

All this had given scope for subjecting the detained persons to custodial violence and hence their statements should be recorded, the lawyer argued. At the time of arrest and production before the magistrate, family members of the detained persons were not allowed to meet them, the lawyer said.

The AGP said the court had no power to order for production of the arrested persons after they were remanded in judicial custody. The bench asked him to show judgements which bar production of the arrested persons before HC.

The Chief Justice said since the three persons were already in judicial remand there was nothing wrong in presenting them before the court.