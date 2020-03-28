Procurement officers for supply to army families

The Army in Secunderabad has set up fully equipped quarantine centres for its personnel with active measures taken to depute specifically nominated personnel from respective Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) as ‘Procurement Officers’.

These officers have been issued special passes, and assigned with the responsibility of procuring and supplying essential items and provisions, as required by the families. Movement of residents to markets has been stopped, and they are to stay at home and refrain from hoarding provisions.

Arrangements have been made for items available at the nearest unit-run canteens, as per requirement, to be delivered at their doorsteps by the nominated RWA personnel. Delivery of items to the separated families (husbands on duty in field areas) and colonies are carried out twice a week and to regimental colonies once a week. Movement of army vehicles has been restricted to essential duties only, and vehicles are being sanitised twice daily.

Better prepared

Military hospitals are maintaining a close liaison with State and district health officials, with those in Secunderabad and Golconda stepping up their preparedness with sufficient stock of medical stores and supplies to swiftly and efficiently manage COVID-19 cases in the eventuality of a surge in cases.

Telemedicine facilities are being stepped up and webinars are being conducted for the medical officers, said an official release from the military authorities.