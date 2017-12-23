Procure more red gram, Harish urges Centre

Marketing Minister T. Harish Rao has urged Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh to permit, as a special case, Telangana’s request for more red gram procurement.

In a letter to the Union Minister, Mr. Rao recalled the request the State government had made on December 16 for an increase in the procurement from 33,500 tonnes to 1,50,000 tonnes. The State had also sought an extension of the procurement period up to March 31.

He appealed to the Union Minister to look into the proposal as a special case and accord permission for procurement of 1.5 lakh tonnes of red gram under PSS (Price Support Scheme) up to March 31. Noting that the State was accorded permission for procurement of 33,500 tonnes of red gram, with effect from December 1, under the PSS, Mr. Rao said the procurement operations have not yet started as the crop will hit the market during the third week of December. Further, due to favourable seasonal conditions, at the time of flowering and seed setting, the yield of red gram in the State is expected to be about 10 quintals/hectare and the production about 2.50 lakh tonnes.

The prevailing prices in the markets of Telangana are hovering around ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 4,900, which are much below the minimum support price. Though the MSP had been enhanced from ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 5,450 during the year, the market conditions are not pro-farmers. Accordingly, the farmers would prefer to sell their entire produce at the procurement centres established by the government as the supply is higher than the demand, Mr. Rao said in the letter dated December 22.