Procure eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols free of cost

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), through a press release on Monday, informed that eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols have been kept ready for distribution at 33 locations in the city.

A total of 60,000 clay idols of eight inches height would be distributed free of cost to public and voluntary organisations, in a bid to create awareness among people about the importance of environment protection.

Arrangements have been made to distribute idols directly to the public at various locations between August 28 and 30, and also through mobile vans involving the HMDA staff and officers.

Meanwhile, officials from the State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) have informed that a total of 1.64 lakh clay idols of eight inches height were ready with them for distribution throughout the State. Of these, one lakh would be distributed in the city. The idols have been procured through tender process, and eco-friendly colours have been commissioned from the College of Home Science under Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, for application on the idols. They would be distributed via GHMC, at locations chosen by the latter, the officials informed.