Process to fill GDS vacancies in TS Postal Circle under way

2,492 Gramin Dak Sevak posts are to be filled

The Telangana Postal Circle said they are filling up 2,492 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies.

In November 2021, 733 vacancies were notified out of which 160 were filled up and the process for filling up the remaining 573 vacant posts is under way.

Subsequently, 1,919 vacancies arose, out of which 1,226 were notified in May and provisional appointment orders for 907 candidates were issued on July 2021.

Document verification process for the second list of remaining 313 candidates is under progress. The process of filling up 146 vacancies reserved for compassionate appointments and transfers is under progress.

For the balance of 547 vacancies, which arose against promotions and retirements/ resignations, immediate action is being initiated to fill up these posts by notifying in next GDS Online Engagement Cycle V.