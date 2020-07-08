Process for vaccine trials begins at NIMS

The process of conducting clinical trials for Covaxin, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19, began on Tuesday at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here, a top official of the state-run medical facility said.
“We will select healthy individuals and draw blood and send the blood samples to designated labs in New Delhi. They will give the green signal. Then the medicine people will examine and the first shot of the vaccine will be given due observation,” NIMS director K. Manohar told PTI.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has identified 12 clinical trial sites such as medical institutions and hospitals, including NIMS, and has asked their principal investigators to ensure that the subject enrolment is initiated no later than July 7. “Everything will be sent to ICMR, where data is analysed. We have already started the screening of individuals. We will first take audio-visual consent of the individual,” the medical officer added.
Asked about the total number of individuals required for the clinical trial, Manohar said at least 30 are needed.
The clinical trials proposal was already placed before the NIMS hospital ethics committee.
The Drug Controller General of India recently granted permission to initiate Phase I and II human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin being developed by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with ICMR and National Institute of Virology.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath