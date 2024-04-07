GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Probe ordered into Transco power disconnection to Uppal stadium

April 07, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Even as Chairman & Managing Director (FAC) Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, has ordered an inquiry in the wake of allegations against the electricity board with regard to disconnection of power supply to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad ahead of the IPL match on Thursday, the Hyderabad Cricket Association has paid the first instalment to the Board on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police, Transco, has been asked to submit a report after the enquiry

Meanwhile, HCA president A. Jagan Mohan Rao said that they had made the first payment as part of the efforts to clear all pending dues with the electricity board.

“The complete settlement will be done in another two or three instalments,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the power supply was disconnected after a notice was served to the HCA on February 20 regarding payment of pending dues of about ₹1.67 crore.

Only after the State government had intervened and issued directions to the electricity board, was the power supply restored late on Thursday, ahead of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings.

The Apex Council is also seized of the issue of vendors selling eateries and beverages at abnormal rates like for instance a normal veg burger which costs about ₹80 was sold at ₹300 despite all the warning notes served by the officials to the vendors, another official informed.

“We will try to ensure that the paying spectators don’t suffer because of these vendors,” he said.

