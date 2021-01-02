‘Probe into removal of beneficiary names urged’

The Centre for Peace Studies, a group which seeks to uphold rights of excluded communities, conducted a sample survey across five cities and concluded that a lack of preparedness ahead of the lockdown had led to untold hardship to families living in poor neighbourhoods.
The CPS, in an email, stated that this survey was conducted in Hyderabad, Delhi, Hospet, Jaipur and Bhopal and covered over 500 households. It observed that the lockdown took several people by surprise.
Interventions like free distribution of essentials at PDS shops and Rs. 500 instalments in Jan Dhan accounts among others could not be accessed by several families.
The organisation claimed to have found that a large number of respondents stated that their names had been deleted from ration card lists and that applications for fresh cards was pending. Several respondents also stated that they were unaware of social security pensions.
The CPS demanded restoration of cancelled ration cards, appointment of inquiry commissioners to probe the removal of duplication of cards process and proper implementation of social security pension schemes across the country.
