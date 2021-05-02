Probe into diversion of COVID drugs to pvt. hospital

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

A day after allegations of a scam involving diversion of COVID-19 drugs from the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam to a private hospital came to the fore, the Bhadrachalam town police on Sunday deepened the investigation into the role of some staff members of the hospital in the “racket.”

The police reportedly questioned some suspects and obtained vital information about the alleged major scam involving a few employees of the Area Hospital and a private hospital in the temple town.

It may be mentioned that the JAC of a host of Adivasi organisations on Saturday sought a CB-CID probe into the alleged large-scale diversion of the essential drugs allotted for the COVID-19 ward at the government area hospital in Bhadrachalam by a "well-organised syndicate" in connivance with the "errant management" of a private hospital.

