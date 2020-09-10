Probe into disbursal of benefits to workers

HYDERABAD

10 September 2020 23:20 IST

Joint commissioner level official appointed for submitting a report to Labour Commissioner

Allegations about irregularities of serious kind in disbursal of benefits under the Telangana Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board have spurred the Labour department into ordering an inquiry in 11 districts.

Acting upon an alert, Secretary and CEO of the board, with permission from the Commissioner of Labour, has issued orders designating inquiry officers in Khammam, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Suryapet districts, to investigate disbursal of benefits.

‘The details’

As per the details shared by confidential sources, the board has received complaints against two Labour department officials in Warangal district, who, allegedly in collusion with Mee Seva centres, were creating fake identity cards and other documents in the name of deceased persons to siphon off the board’s funds.

Advertising

Advertising

The modus operandi involved identification of the deceased through newspaper reports and obituaries and striking deals with their kin for sharing the benefits. Fake registrations would be created through the Mee Seva centres in the name of the deceased, with previous dates. In order to facilitate this, a set of pre-drawn demand drafts were kept ready, to be attached with the registration documents.

The documents were then used to claim funds under the Accidental Death Relief and Natural Death Relief allowed as statutory benefits to the kin of deceased construction labourers.

Allegations were made that funds to the tune of ₹25-₹30 crore had been misused through 300 accidental deaths and 500 natural deaths, in Warangal district alone.

3,500 claims

Receiving an alert about the irregularities, board officials pored over the disbursal details, and found that the claims and amount disbursed under the two heads between June, 2018, and December, 2019, in the 11 districts were higher than those from other districts.

According to the details available, close to 600 claims amounting to ₹35 crore had been settled pertaining to accidental deaths in Warangal (Urban), Khammam, Mahabubabad and Suryapet districts.

Claims of natural death for the benefits were more than 3,500 from all the 11 districts, involving close to ₹31 crore.

A joint commissioner level official has been appointed for conducting discreet inquiry into the allegations and submit a report to the Labour Commissioner, and the board.

Verification

More recently, joint and deputy commissioner level officials were deputed for each of the 11 districts in the State for conducting thorough verification of the claim files and connected documents, and of the genuineness of the claimants.

They have been asked to submit a report within six weeks, starting from their appointment on August 20.