‘Probe encroachments by other TRS leaders too’

Hyderabad

06 May 2021 21:56 IST

State govt. panel headed by Raghunandan Rao can’t be expected to give a fair report, says Revanth

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the government appointed committee on encroachment of Endowment lands of Seetha Ramaswamy temple in Devarayamjal has not visited the lands owned by Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and Ch. Malla Reddy, and demanded the only a CBI enquiry can bring out total truth behind the encroachment.

Mr. Reddy along with a fact finding committee of the Congress visited the lands on Thursday and showed what he alleged was a farm house built by the relatives of Labour Minister Malla Reddy, He said the government committee headed by IAS officer Mr. Raghunandan Rao did not even visit the farm house and other lands owned by TRS leaders.

He said Mr. Raghunandan Rao is a close relative of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and he can not be expected to give any fair report but only prepare the one dictated by Mr. Rao. He asked other IAS officers in the committee to be fair in their observations as it was bound to be challenged in the court.

Mr. Reddy said there are 160 illegal constructions in the Deverayamjal village itself and wanted the government to reveal the records of 1,531 acres of land of the temple since 1926. But the government committee is only enquiring about the land holdings and constructions of dismissed Minister Eatala Rajender with a political motive.

He claimed that printing centres of two newspapers owned by the Chief Minister’s family too are located on the same lands in survey no. 437.

Similarly 84 acres from survey nos. 212 to 218 are owned by Gandra Srinivas, a close relative of the Chief Minister, he said.

Though these lands were not to be registered, the Shamirpet Sub Registrar registered these lands and a case should be filed against him, he said.

Mr. Reddy claimed that Minister Malla Reddy’s relative Srinivas Reddy had occupied land in Survey No 657 and incidentally Mr. Srinivas Reddy’s wife is the chairperson of Gundla Pochampalli Municipality representing the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

The Congress Member of Parliament claimed that there are several illegal constructions of Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao around the city but the government is silent on the issue. He said Mr. Rama Rao along with HMDA Commissioner and RERA chairman Somesh Kumar would have to be held responsible for the illegal constructions.

Former Member of Parliament Mallu Ravi, former Whip E. Anil, TPCC general secretary Venugopal, TPCC vice president Narsimha Reddy and Congress leaders Harivardhan Reddy and Turkaplly Venugopal Reddy were among those present.