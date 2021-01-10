BJP seeks probe by HC judge into land deals

‘Ongoing disputes are a tip of the ice berg’

The BJP has demanded an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the controversial land deals at Hafeezpet, Miyapur and in the suburbs of the twin cities. “The ongoing land disputes are not an issue between two families but just the tip of the iceberg of the nefarious activities happening on the real estate front with the connivance of ruling party bigwigs,” alleged party vice -president and former MLA N.V.S.S.Prabhakar at a press conference on Friday.

The BJP leader demanded that Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao resign to facilitate the probe, especially in the light of allegations surfacings. The gangs were not sparing even lands belonging to temples as was evident during the recent bid to snatch land belonging to the Kala Matha temple in the old city.

“All these illegal activities have become rampant because the government and the CM’s Office have been shielding the corrupt from facing any penal action. Mafia gangs dealing in real estate, liquor, drugs and sand have become emboldened under the protection of people at the top,” accused Mr. Prabhakar.

The so-called reforms of ‘Dharani’ and the Layout Regularisation Scheme appeared to be meant to facilitate illegal deals and not for the benefit of the common man. The lack of clarity with regard to the Nizam properties and Wakf land was being utilised by the Majlis-TRS combine to make a fast buck. This also could be one of the reasons for the government delay in swearing in newly elected corporators and electing the new Mayor, he maintained.