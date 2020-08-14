Private trains to have maintenance depots near existing ones

HYDERABAD

14 August 2020

Private passenger trains on the Indian Railways network in 109 proposed select routes will be closely aligned with the existing maintenance facilities for the current trains at various terminating stations. The Railway Board has directed all zonal railways to provide for either space in the existing maintenance depots or allot ‘green space’ for the private parties to build their own depots.

In a recent direction to the zonal heads, the Railway Board has asked the general managers to ensure there is proper road and rail connectivity to the upcoming new maintenance facilities to come up to service the private trains. While the chosen private party will be building the maintenance depot at its own cost, the railway officials have been tasked with the responsibility to provide space in the existing depots so that it could be upgraded to the modern train sets likely to be running.

Secunderabad railway station will be playing a key role in the forthcoming running of modern private passenger trains slated to come into operations in a couple of years from among the 12 clusters identified across the country. It will be the main originating and terminating station and existing railway facilities in and around it will be utilised for the maintenance works.

There will be at least 20 services from Secunderabad towards Srikakulam, Tirupati, Guntur, Varanasi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Howrah and other places daily, bi-weekly and tri-weekly. Tirupati and Visakhapatnam will be the other alternative stations for maintenance or inspections once a month.

Other key originating/terminating stations are Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Howrah, Patna, Jaipur, Prayagraj, Chennai and Bengaluru, with the nearest railway stations serving as alternative ones for inspections and cleaning like Mysuru will be the ‘sister station’ for Bengaluru.

General managers have been asked not only to identify the originating and terminating stations but also about reserving slots for timings and days of possible operations. The proposed private passenger trains will be having 16 coach trains or the maximum length provided for in that particular section.

A ‘two-hour window’ in the available infrastructure should be earmarked for cleaning, washing and inspecting private trains, and has to be earmarked as the private passenger trains will require such inspections for every 7,000 km. Zonal railways should provide electric traction to and from the maintenance depots or from the cleaning/inspection facilities without necessitating the need for a separate ‘shunting engine’ to move the new train sets from the platforms and back, a railways communication said.