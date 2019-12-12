Private role in sanitation at tourist spots

The GHMC standing committee, at its meeting on Thursday, approved a proposal to hand over sanitation near important tourist places in the city to a private agency.

As per the approval, sanitation around Charminar, Salarjung Museum, Mecca Masjid and Secunderabad railway station would be handed over to Ixora Corporate Services Private Limited for two months on an experimental basis. For the services, the agency would be paid ₹29 lakh per month, the agenda copy said.

The GHMC Commissioner, during the last council meeting, had said that sanitation of 27 tourist spots in the city would be given to private agencies for round-the- clock upkeep.

The meeting also approved a proposal to discard dumper placer vehicles, which had been in use for the past 15 years, and damaged dumper bins, and hire new vehicles and bins.

The proposal moots hiring of a total of 35 refuse compactor vehicles, and 48 compactor bins for a year, and extension of hire agreement by two years based on their effectiveness.

A proposal for sanction of deputation allowance for police officials and constables working with Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management Directorate received the stamp of approval from the committee.

The committee also sanctioned appointment, on outsourcing basis, of 100 ex-servicemen with maximum payment of ₹21,000 per month. The ex-servicemen would e recruited through the Army Welfare Placement Organisation, a statement said.

A total of seven proposals were cleared by the committee.