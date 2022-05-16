Private practice ban in store for new govt. doctors

Pre-condition likely to be notified in a week or two

A ban on private practice by doctors who are set to be recruited into State government service is almost certain. The new condition would be mentioned in recruitment rules for jobs in the State Health department and is expected to be notified in a week or two, said sources. The existing government doctors would, however, be allowed to continue private practice.

Given such a condition, the question that immediately comes to mind is whether the salary of the new recruits would be increased from the present pay scale. “No decision has been taken about it yet,” said a senior official.

Health officials said that apart from salaries, doctors working in government hospitals can make money by performing medical procedures under Aarogyasri Health Scheme. “Career Advancement Scheme ensures their salary increases regularly even if they do not get promotions. This ensures that they are not deprived of monetary benefits,” said another official.

It was learnt that officials gathered information on the practices and rules regarding private practice in other States, and presented it to the State government. The exercise began around two months ago.

Senior doctors working in government hospitals were reminded of a similar decision taken by the then N.T. Rama Rao government in 1983 and its implications. “District Medical and Health Officers used to impose fine of around ₹5,000 on a government doctor found practising privately. But some doctors did not stop private practice completely,” said a senior doctor.

The restrictions were relaxed during Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s first term as Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.