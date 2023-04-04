HamberMenu
Private medical colleges in Telangana collecting excess fee, HRDA complains to admission panel

April 04, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) of Telangana on Monday submitted a representation to the chairman of Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC), seeking necessary action against private medical colleges in the State for collecting excess fees up to ₹50,000.

The colleges are collecting excess amount in the name of lab fees, library fees, sports fees etc. over and above what is fixed by TAFRC for the block period of 2020-22. The HRDA also brought to the notice of the committee that private institutions are opening dummy bank accounts in the name of postgraduate students against their will. 

The colleges, by themselves, are crediting and debiting the stipends to show during inspection as if they have paid the amount. They are also using these transactions in annual audits for hiking the fees for the next block period which is illegal and accounts to similar lines of money-laundering fraud, said HRDA president Mahesh Kumar.

The association requested TAFRC to take its representation as a suo-motu complaint and conduct an inquiry so that necessary action can be taken against such colleges.

