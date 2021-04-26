Private hospitals luring specialists with high pay

All efforts are on to recruit doctors and para medical personnel on a war footing, said Health Minister Eatala Rajender, but the constraint was that the private hospital are “hiring specialists at fabulous charges on an hourly basis with some paying anywhere between ₹2,000-₹3,000 an hour to hire specialists”.

“We have issued a notification for doctors recruitment. They will be paid ₹1.25 lakh a month when compared to private hospitals, which are ready to pay ₹6 lakh a month to the specialists,” he said.

Some government doctors, too, are providing services to private hospitals after their duty hours.

“Still, we are trying our best to find the best doctors and provide affordable healthcare to patients at the government-run institutions,” Mr Rajender added.