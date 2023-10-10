HamberMenu
Private hospital in Hyderabad ordered to return ₹35.43 lakh for COVID-19 treatment, pay compensation of ₹1 Lakh

The Commission cited G.O. 248 issued by Telangana Government to direct the hospital to return the money to the complainant

October 10, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

A district consumer commission ordered a private hospital to pay ₹35.43 lakh and another ₹1 lakh as compensation to the wife of a COVID-19 patient who was charged an exorbitant amount for treatment.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-III, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint by Bommi Reddy Sunanda Reddy who filed a complaint against Continental Hospitals, alleging that it had billed her ₹45 lakh for the treatment of her husband, Bommi Reddy Mruthyunjaya Reddy, who later succumbed to the virus.

The Commission, in an ex-parte order, directed the hospital to refund the excess amount after invoking the Telangana government’s Government Order (GO) RT 248, which fixed a ceiling on how much hospitals could charge for services during the pandemic.

The Commission’s order noted that the patient was admitted to the hospital on August 13, 2021 and the hospital had initially raised a bill of more than ₹64 lakh. The bill was later revised to ₹48 lakh, which was paid by the complainant.

However, on January 1, 2022, the complainant requested a refund of ₹44 lakh, after deducting ₹4 lakh, citing the GO. She then sent a legal notice to the hospital, which denied all allegations.

The Commission noted that the hospital was entitled to charges prescribed by the GO, and also what was charged for treatment connected to nephrology. However, the remaining amount, ₹35.43 lakh, was payable to the complainant.

The Commission further stated that the excess amount collected was deficiency in service. The Commission directed punitive damages be paid into the Consumer Legal Aid account. Costs of ₹10,000 were imposed.

