Private clinics pulled up for negligence

Health officials in Rangareddy district have threatened to take action under Epidemics Diseases Act, 1897 and other laws if any private hospital management, polyclinics, Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and Private Medical Practitioners (PMP) fail to report COVID-19 patients or suspects.

Rangareddy’s District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) K. Swarajya Lakshmi issued a circular to this effect on Saturday. This came after a 55-year-old woman from Chegur village in Nandigama mandal who died on April 3 tested positive for COVID-19. Similar instructions had been passed on to private health facilities a few weeks ago.

Delhi link

Till Friday, the Health officials were grappling to figure out how she contracted the infectious disease. However, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that she had met some people who returned from a religious meeting in Delhi and added that all cases being detected currently are of people who have returned from Markaz (New Delhi), or their contacts.

The woman used to run a kirana store in the village. After falling ill and developing throat pain on March 31, she visited a private clinic and a dental clinic.

She was then referred to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on April 1 and she died on Friday. Based on suspicion, her swab samples were collected and tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

Villagers quarantined

Cyberabad police stated that people in the village have been urged to be under home quarantine for 14 days.

Four youngsters — three from Bihar — who stay in a rented room of her building, travelled from Nizamuddin, New Delhi, to Hyderabad by AP Sampark Kranthi train. Earlier, officials suspected that people who went to Markaz, New Delhi, had travelled by the same train.

Those who participated in her funeral were admitted to isolation wards at Gandhi Hospital, and her family members are under quarantine.

The DMHO stated in the circular that the woman visited a private clinic where a person named Pratap Reddy provided primary treatment, and referred her to Vithallaiah at a dental clinic in Shadnagar. “Those private doctors failed to report the issue to the Health department, revenue authorities or police officials. This clearly shows the negligence in control of the pandemic by the private hospitals/ clinics,” the DMHO stated.

The private hospitals and clinics were asked to report COVID-19 patients or suspects to the authorities or dial toll free number 1800 425 0817 or on 040-23230811/13/14/17.