Private bus tenders finalised

The State government on Thursday informed the Telangana High Court that tenders were issued by TSRTC to hire 1,035 private buses to provide services on different routes in the State.

Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao informed a division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan that the tenders were also finalised. He was responding to a PIL petition challenging the decision to hire private buses and seeking direction to restrain TSRTC from doing so.

The AAG informed the court that work orders were also issued in this regard. The bench posted hearing for Monday.