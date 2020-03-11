Private agencies yet to begin sweeping roads

HYDERABAD

11 March 2020 01:02 IST

They had sought time till March 10 for planning logistics

Private agencies, which have been outsourced with maintenance of major road stretches in the city, are yet to take over the responsibility of their cleaning and upkeep.

As part of the agreement between GHMC and the selected agencies, the latter are also responsible for daily sweeping of roads that they would maintain, and footpath upkeep.

Though all the stretches totalling up to 709 kilometres have been already handed over, the agencies are yet to take up daily sweeping. They had sought time up to March 10 for planning logistics, till when GHMC was to take care of the sanitation on these stretches.

This led to some confusion in a few zones, as GHMC sanitation teams had been diverted from these road stretches to other areas.

“The agencies were to merely bring in sweeping machines, and clean the roads. Sanitation on these stretches is not their job as per the agreement. It will remain with GHMC,” an official said on condition of anonymity. Now, officials are in the rethinking mode, as sweeping machines alone cannot account for sanitation. If GHMC sanitation teams are to remain in same locations despite mechanical sweeping, the clause pertaining to road cleanliness may be removed from the agreement altogether, officials say. Till a decision is taken, the GHMC will handle sanitation.