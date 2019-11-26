Private agencies selected for road maintenance

GHMC has finalised bids for the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Contract (CRMC) to maintain major stretches in the city for the next five years. The State government has also given its approval for the selected bids for four packages out of seven.

Orders have been issued approving the bids for Charminar, L.B. Nagar, Kukatpally and Serilingampally zones, in four packages. The remaining three packages, two for Khairatabad zone, and one for Secunderabad, are awaiting approval from the Finance department, officials informed.

All the selected agencies are big players in the market, and officials are hoping for a considerable change in the city’s road picture within the coming one year.

M.V. Rao Infra Projects Private Limited is the approved agency for Charminar, BSCPL Infrastructure Limited for L.B. Nagar, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited for Kukatpally, and for Serilingampally, the agency finalised is NCC Limited.

At GHMC level, KNR Construction Limited is the approved agency for Khairatabad-I and Secunderabad zones, while Megha Engineering and Infrastructures has been approved as the lowest bidder for Khairatabad-II. However, as the quoted amounts exceeded the allowable limits, the bids have been sent to the Finance department for approval, officials said.

The total contracted value for all the packages for the next five years amounted to ₹1,450 crore. Private maintenance is being tried for a total of 709 kilometres of major stretches in the city. GHMC has a total of 9,000 kilometre road stretch, majority of them being single lane roads.

As per the contract conditions, after signing of the agreement, the agency should render the roads motorable within one month. All the roads should have been re-carpeted at least once by the end of third year.

“By the end of the first year, 50% of the roads should be re-carpeted, 30% in the second year and the remaining by the end of third year. The last two years will be only for maintenance,” said a senior GHMC engineer.

Sanitation on roads, upkeep of footpaths and maintenance of greenery will be the responsibility of the agency concerned.

For any technological improvements they would like to introduce in the roads, the agencies will have to get approval from an expert committee, the engineer informed.