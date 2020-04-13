Prisons refuse to admit theft accused with quarantine stamp

Chanchalguda central prison authorities on Sunday refused to admit an accused involved in several theft cases as he had COVID-19 home quarantine stamp on his hand.
The accused Jatavath Mahesh (19) from Chintapalli Thanda in Nalgonda was apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (east zone) team on Saturday. Before taking him to the magistrate, the police took him to Gandhi Hospital where mandatory COVID-19 test was performed.
He developed fever and was tested negative for COVID-19. However, doctors at Gandhi Hospital put 14-day home quarantine stamp on his hand. “After the judge remanded him to judicial custody, he was taken to Chanchalguda. Upon noticing the stamp on his hand, the prison authorities refused to admit him and he was again produced before the magistrate, who granted him bail,” a police officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.