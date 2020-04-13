Hyderabad

Prisons refuse to admit theft accused with quarantine stamp

Chanchalguda central prison authorities on Sunday refused to admit an accused involved in several theft cases as he had COVID-19 home quarantine stamp on his hand.

The accused Jatavath Mahesh (19) from Chintapalli Thanda in Nalgonda was apprehended by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (east zone) team on Saturday. Before taking him to the magistrate, the police took him to Gandhi Hospital where mandatory COVID-19 test was performed.

He developed fever and was tested negative for COVID-19. However, doctors at Gandhi Hospital put 14-day home quarantine stamp on his hand. “After the judge remanded him to judicial custody, he was taken to Chanchalguda. Upon noticing the stamp on his hand, the prison authorities refused to admit him and he was again produced before the magistrate, who granted him bail,” a police officer said.

