Chariot farewell for principal of Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad

January 24, 2024 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad witnessed a heartfelt celebration as a flower-adorned chariot carried Osmania Medical College (OMC) principal Shashikala Reddy on her retirement journey. A collective chorus of “Thank you, ma’am” and “Love you, ma’am” echoed through the air.

Dr. Reddy’s students lauded her integrity, recognising her as a principled leader who went above and beyond for the college’s development, even dipping into her personal funds. Reflecting on her five-and-a-half-year tenure at OMC, both students and faculty praised her efforts in contributing to the college’s infrastructure. Her commitment was evident in her use of personal resources to build internal roads, a gym, a canteen, a bank, a badminton court, and various other facilities within the OMC premises. She also worked hard to enhance the college’s national rating, shared a faculty.

Explaining her reasons for voluntary retirement, Dr. Reddy, who taught microbiology, highlighted the limitations imposed by bureaucratic red tape in government service. Opting for Voluntary Retirement Service (VRS), she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue her charitable endeavours.

