Prime Minister Narendra Modi fires fresh salvo at Opposition INDIA bloc, claims India is his family

March 04, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - ADILABAD

In an apparent tactical move to counter RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s reported “no-family” jibe at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a tirade against what he termed as ‘dynastic parties’ by saying “Mera Bharat Mera Parivar” (India is my family).

Indirectly referring to the jibe directed at him, Mr. Modi fired a fresh salvo at ‘family-centric’ parties at a public meeting held in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Adilabad on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Modi said: “Dynastic parties have common characteristics of lying and looting. When I questioned the politics of nepotism and appeasement by the dynastic parties, some members in the Opposition alliance INDIA Bloc started criticising me saying that I had no family.”

“I had left home at a young age with an ambition to live for the country and spent every moment of my life in the service of our countrymen,” he said. Stating that his life was an open book, Mr. Modi said the entire 140 crore people of the country are his family.

“Mera Bharat Mera Parivar”, he asserted amid big applause, taking potshots at his opponents.

He went on to add that the people of all ages consider him as their family members.

Let us all strive as one family to propel India on the path of development to make India the third largest economic superpower in the world, he said, calling upon people of Telangana to contribute their mite to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat Viksit Telangana.

“I am here to take part in ‘Vikas Utsav’. This is not an election meeting,” Mr. Modi said, listing out a string of development projects launched by his government across the country in the last 15 days.

As many as two IITs, one IIIT, three IIMs, one IIS and five AIIMS were inaugurated and the Sindri fertilizer plant was revived, a mega storage scheme for farmers was launched in the last fortnight, he noted.

The tribal heartland of Adilabad district is the birthplace of legendary Adivasi leaders like Kumram Bheem known for their heroic struggles, he said, adding that Ramji Gond memorial museum is coming up in Hyderabad.

Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University is being set up in Telangana, the Prime Minister added, listing out various initiatives taken by the Central government for the economic empowerment of tribals, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), across the country.

The venue of the meeting resonated with slogans “Abki Baar 400 Paar” including the latest one “Bharat Modi Ka Parivar” by a group of enthusiastic party cadre.