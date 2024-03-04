Prime Minister Narendra Modi accuses Congress government in Telangana of ‘inaction’ on ‘KLIP scam’

March 04, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - ADILABAD

Launching a broadside against the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that the Congress government which came to power in Telangana was holding back the files related to the ‘scam’ in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) that occurred during the previous BRS government.

“The family-centric parties share a common history of nepotism, corruption and appeasement,“ he charged while addressing a public meeting titled “Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha” in Telangana’s Adilabad town on Monday afternoon.

Instead of taking action against those responsible for the scam in the KLIP, the Congress government in Telangana is sitting on the files, he alleged, saying it was evident that nothing was going to change under the Congress rule in Telangana.

Mr. Modi said: “Dynastic parties have common characteristics of lying and looting. When I questioned the politics of nepotism and appeasement by the family-centric parties, some members in the Opposition alliance INDIA Bloc started criticising me saying that I had no family.”

“I had left home at a young age with an ambition to live for the country and spent every moment of my life in the service of our countrymen,” he added.

Stating that his life was an open book, Mr. Modi said the entire 140 crore people of the country are my family. “Mera Bharat Mera Parivar”, he asserted amid big applause, in an apparent tactical attack on his opponents.

“I am here to take part in ‘Vikas Utsav’. This is not an election meeting,” Mr. Modi said, listing out a string of development projects launched by his government across the country in the last 15 days.

As many as two IITs, one IIIT, three IIMs, one IIS and five AIIMS were inaugurated and the Sindri fertilizer plant was revived, a mega storage scheme for farmers was launched in the last fortnight, he noted.

The tribal heartland of Adilabad district is the birthplace of legendary Adivasi leaders like Kumram Bheem known for their heroic struggles, he said, adding that Ramji Gond memorial museum is coming up in Hyderabad.

Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University is being set up in Telangana, he added, listing out various initiatives taken by the Central government for the economic empowerment of tribals, including Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), across the country.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, MLA Payal Shankar, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and others were present.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth over ₹56,000 crore in different parts of the country in a virtual mode at a function held in Adilabad town.

