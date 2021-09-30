Primary education in doldrums, charges Bandi

HYDERABAD

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar charged the TRS government of “weakening the primary education system” - directly affecting the prospects of the children belonging to the weaker sections by removing Vidya volunteers and sanitary workers even while not releasing maintenance funds for government schools.

“Does the government want to shut down schools? Every place I went, most schools are functioning from dilapidated buildings - lacking teachers, basic amenities and cleanliness. How will children get proper education under these conditions?,” he questioned on the 34th day of his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ in Siddipet district, following a visit to school at Sriramulapalle village on Thursday.

Government grant

The government is supposed to grant up to ₹12,00 - ₹1 lakh for primary schools and ₹25,000 - ₹1 lakh for high schools for maintenance but this has been stopped. “There are not enough staff to teach or keep the classrooms clean and on top of it 12,000 Vidya volunteers have been removed. The primary education is in doldrums. What happened to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s promises on this front,” he questioned.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar interacted with students and teachers and regretted that “there is no fund to even purchase chalks.”

“I have never come across such an apathetic government and I see a deliberate design behind ensuring the children of the poor do not get sound education,” he maintained and assured to take up the issues with the government.

Later in the evening, he released a press note castigating the government for ignoring Backward Classes and asked about the ₹20,000 crore separate budget as was assured by the CM and also about funds for the BC federation, self-respect buildings, etc.

Smirti Irani coming

Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smirti Irani will be the chief guest for the final meeting of the BJP president to be held at Husnabad town on Oct.2 to mark the end of the first phase of his ‘padayatra’.

The duo will garland the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and later conduct a road show before reaching Dr. Ambedkar centre for the public meeting. Party leaders claimed that the ‘padayatra’ has been an unprecedented success with Mr. Sanjay Kumar not only attracting crowds wherever he went, but his message of highlighting the people's problems and criticism of TRS government's maladministration and failure to keep up promises has been well received.

"We did not anticipate such anger against the TRS regime. The meeting is an opportunity to thank TS people for their overwhelming support during last 35 days," they claimed.

Party leaders in all districts have been sounded about mobilising people for the meeting.