Primary demand not met

Impasse over paddy buying still on

A rarity

Often, social media dismisses the intellect and scholarship of Janasena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan ridiculing him through memes, particularly whenever he speaks of scholarly works.

But to the astonishment of an English professor of Osmania University the film star had an academic debate on a scholarly book “The Power of Myth” authored by Joseph Campbell. The Janasena chief who attended the “Alai Balai” programme of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya entered into a discussion with Prof. Y.L. Srinivas on the book after learning that he was an English professor.

The book that deals with reinventing myth and its various forms is generally read by scholars doing their Ph.D in English literature or with genuine interest in cultural studies. “A film star reading such books is a rarity and the seriousness with which Pawan Kalyan discussed the book certainly showed his deep understanding in literature,”

Political blame game

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on withdrawal of the controversial agricultural laws came in handy for the political parties.

The TRS leaders tried to take the credit for the announcement claiming that the maha dharna conducted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao forced the Prime Minister to make the announcement. The opposition parties however saw the development otherwise questioning why the primary demand for the dharna, procurement of paddy through Food Corporation of India, remained unmet.

Big challenge?

A few key police officers in Hyderabad feel that actor Shalu Chourasiya’s ‘scary’ robbery at KBR National Park could have been avoided had police investigated each case with the same interest.

If the police had solved the robbery attempt by accused Kommu Babu, which took place at the same place in January, he could have not garnered courage to repeat the offence, they feel.

However, while addressing the media, senior officials claimed that the case was a big challenge for them due to the lack of availability of CCTV footage at the spot.

Police, who patted themselves on the back in the past claiming to have solved any sensational case in less than 24 hours, took five days to arrest Babu, as their ‘strength’ of CCTV footage was not available. Moreover, the top cops feel embarrassed to questions posed by journalists when they are on the wrong side of the fence. There were several instances when reporters in press meets were branded as students of ‘WhatsApp University’ to uncomfortable questions.

(R. Ravikanth Reddy, M. Rajeev, Abhinay Deshpande)