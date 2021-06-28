Pride Day celebrations held by Cyberabad police

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, Cyberabad police organised the Pride Day celebration at their headquarters on Monday.

Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar who held a meeting with over 150 people from LGBTQ community handed over job offer letters to some of them. They also launched a skill development programme ‘TRANSFORM’ to enable employment and entrepreneurship. He requested all transgenders to come forward and join in the skill development programme to enhance their skills and enable employment and entrepreneurship.

Conveying Pride Day wishes to all the transgenders and wishing everyone to live with self-respect and dignity, Mr. Sajjanar said the Telangana government and Cyberabad Police are taking up the welfare of transgenders. He further requested all departments should co-operate and coordinate in preventing human trafficking.

He said that Transgenders Desk was launched in March at Gachibowli police to understand the problems and concerns of the Transgender Community in the city and explore the possible solutions. Mr. Sajjanar said that desk Coordinator Asifa resolved 28 cases in 100 days.

Accoriding to the Commissioner, the desk helps enrolment of Transgenders in National Transgender Portal and conduct awareness for job and dignified life style, apart from other activities .