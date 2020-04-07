Prices of vegetables drop in Karimnagar

Contrary to the expectations of steep hike in the vegetable prices following the lockdown, the prices of vegetables have come down drastically following the arrival of huge stocks and there being no takers for the veggies in Karimnagar town.

Thanks to the bountiful availability of irrigation sources through the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in various parts of the district, farmers cultivated vegetables extensively and were expected to reap the riches during summer when the prices of vegetables would usually soar owing to fall in production.

During the initial stages of lockdown after the ‘Janata curfew’, vegetable prices soared following panic buying by customers. Following the complaints of hoarding of stocks and increase of prices, the district authorities intervened and ensured that the traders sell at the rates fixed by the horticulture authorities.

In the wake of spurt in the COVID-19 cases in the town, the district authorities shifted the main vegetable market from Tower circle area to the spacious RTC bus station complex to ensure that people followed the social distancing norm to check the spread of the virus. Besides, the municipal authorities opened 12 mini-vegetable markets in various localities to avoid crowding of the main market. The authorities also ensured that the same rates were followed at all the mini-markets throughout the town.

Following the restricted relaxation period during the lockdown from 6 am to 12 noon, the traders and farmers were resorting to distress sale by afternoon. The tomatoes which are sold at Rs 10 per kg in the morning hours are sold at Rs 10 for two kg in the afternoon. Similarly, all the vegetable prices were sold below what was fixed by horticulture authorities.

Nagabushanam, a trader at the RTC bus station complex, said he was forced to resort to distress sale of vegetables as he had to go back to his house before noon to avoid police wrath during the lockdown. He attributed the decline in the vegetable prices to huge arrivals and less consumption.

“If there had been no lockdown, customers would not have secured vegetables at such cheap rates. Because they used to get bulk orders for supply of vegetables from hostels, hotels and marriage functions. Now with the closure of hotels and no marriage functions, the demand for consumption of vegetables hass declined,” he said.