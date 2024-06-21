ADVERTISEMENT

Previous government focussed on TIMS over Osmania General Hospital: Telangana Health Minister

Published - June 21, 2024 03:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Discussions with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy about laying the foundation stone for OGH’s construction are going on, said minister Damodar Raja Narsimha

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narsimha inaugurated various projects at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad on June 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

“The previous government prioritised the construction of four Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) over focussing on the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), “ said Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha. While speaking at OGH on Friday, he criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for focusing on construction of new buildings rather than improving existing healthcare facilities.

The minister affirmed the vision of Osmania General Hospital remaining a symbol of Hyderabad’s glory. “Despite existing challenges, the doctors, nurses, and staff continue to provide quality healthcare daily to the hospital’s visitors. Discussions with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy about laying the foundation stone for OGH’s construction are going on,” he said.

On Thursday, the minister visited the hospital to inaugurate various projects, including a Phillips Tesla 1.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine valued at Rs 13.9 crore. This new machine replaces a 16-year-old MRI unit that was used until February this year. In February, the hospital announced that installing the new machine would take about four months, during which patients needing MRI tests were referred to Gandhi Hospital and MNJ Institute of Oncology. “With this new machine, we can perform 30 to 40 MRIs daily, compared to only 10 with the old machine,” said Dr. B. Nagendar, the hospital superintendent.

The minister also inaugurated the completed repair works of the General Medicine Outpatient (OP) block, which cost Rs 34.3 lakhs, and the renovation of the diet kitchen, which cost Rs 1.59 crore.

