Preventive steps at market yards

In the wake of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the TS Agricultural Marketing Department has decided to implement preventive measures in all market yards by maintaining hygienic conditions and ensuring proper sanitation.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has instructed the officials to display posters on the care to be taken by farmers who come to markets for disposal of their produce.

The officials were told to coordinate with the local civic body officials to ensure proper sanitation in case the farmer turnout is high.

According to officials, there are 187 agricultural market committee yards and 89 sub-yards across Telangana. Besides, there are 36 Rythu bazaars in the State.

The officials have been told to take extra care about hygiene at drinking water points, canteens and toilets.

They were asked to educate all those involved in the functioning of market yards – Hamalis, farmers and other labourers as also officials, to not gather at one place.

Further, the officials have been told to make available soaps and water to wash hands and make announcements frequently, through the public address system, about preventive measures to be taken against the spread of coronavirus.

The officials at Gaddi Annaram, Bowenpally, Malakpet, Gudi Malkapur, Miryalguda, Enumamula, Khammam, Jammikunta, Gajwel, Siddipet, Nizamabad and Adilabad market yards and Rythu bazaars, were told to be extra cautious as these places are heavily crowded with farmers and consumers.