Preventive measures continue in Hitec City

Two patients, including a DSM employee, testing negative for COVID-19 comes as huge relief

A day after the coronavirus scare at Raheja Mind Space in Hitec City, IT companies continued to send advisories to employees discouraging direct physical contact and were busy making contingency plans.

An Indian technology company with a significant presence in the city discouraged employees from conducting ‘in-person meetings’, and instead recommended having discussions on voice conference calls or video-conferencing. “The after effects of yesterday’s panic at Mind Space are still being felt. We have been receiving constant reminders about preventive measures for coronavirus in our emails. Another thing is that those who have returned from abroad have been asked to go into isolation for a month, and then get a medical certificate,” said M A Faheem (name changed), a network security specialist.

Another multinational corporation is working on contingency plans to ensure ‘business as usual’ status. “In case there is an outbreak, plans are being made to move work to other sites which have not been impacted. To ensure safety of all employees, toilets, lifts and other common areas are being cleaned more frequently,” said Vishal (name changed), a senior manager in the company.

However, as word of two patients, including a DSM employee, testing negative for coronavirus came, several techies were in for a major relief. “Panic in Building Number 20 was contagious and we all were fearing the worst. But after we got to know that the tests were negative, the panic subsided. But this does not mean that the concern has dissipated. It is very much there,” said Yakub Ahmad, a software engineer.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, Society for Cyberabad Security Council, Hysea and NASSCOM met employees and heads of facilities of over 250 IT companies to discuss about preventing any panic inducing situation. Mr Sajjanar said that currently, the situation is business as usual, and that companies should bring any false information being spread about coronavirus to the attention of the police.