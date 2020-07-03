Prestigious accreditation for Apollo cancer centre in Chennai

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), Chennai, announced accreditation by Joint Commission International (JCI) and became the first dedicated advanced cancer centre to receive this international recognition in the country.

Apollo Hospitals chairman Prathap Reddy told a virtual press conference on Friday that the group had embarked upon advanced cancer care 25 years ago noticing the growing prevalence of cancer in the country. “This is a recognition of our quality standards and it will further strengthen our resolve to keep raising the bar in oncology,” he said, and noted that the hospital has top cancer care specialists equipped with advanced ultramodern medical technology to deliver the best of care to patients.

JCI accreditation is considered as gold standard and is given to organisations practising and following the highest international standards for providing world-class patient care and safety. A team of expert JCI physicians, nurses, and health care administrators evaluated more than a 1,000 measurable elements and assessed the level of performance in relation to established standards and efforts for continuous improvements.

“This accreditation is proof of the meticulous standards of hospital management and cancer treatment established in the centre enabling improved care for patients,” said Dr.Reddy. “We have achieved this milestone despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. It was just about a year ago that the every first Proton Therapy in South Asia and the Middle East was unveiled at our Chennai centre making the advanced radiation therapy more accessible to the people,” said vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy.

Over 200 patients from across the globe are said to have benefited from the ‘Proton Therapy’ already. About 800 chemo infusions and close to 750 surgeries were also done here using the modern pencil beam scanning technology, etc., an official press release said.