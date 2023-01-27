ADVERTISEMENT

Pressure mine unearthed in Charla mandal of Bhadrachalam Agency

January 27, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A pressure mine allegedly planted by Maoists targeting the combing police parties in the forest area near Kondavai village in Charla mandal along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border was unearthed by a joint squad of Charla police and the CRPF personnel on Thursday, police said.

A bomb detection squad defused the pressure mine which was detected by a combing police party in the forested border region late on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement issued on Friday, Charla Circle Inspector of Police, B Ashok, alleged that Maoists were planting pressure mines in the forest fringe areas posing danger to the lives of local Adivasis and their cattle.

He charged Maoists with obstructing tendu leaf collection and cattle grazing, the important income generating activities for local tribal people, through such acts.

