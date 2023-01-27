HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pressure mine unearthed in Charla mandal of Bhadrachalam Agency

January 27, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A pressure mine allegedly planted by Maoists targeting the combing police parties in the forest area near Kondavai village in Charla mandal along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border was unearthed by a joint squad of Charla police and the CRPF personnel on Thursday, police said.

A bomb detection squad defused the pressure mine which was detected by a combing police party in the forested border region late on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement issued on Friday, Charla Circle Inspector of Police, B Ashok, alleged that Maoists were planting pressure mines in the forest fringe areas posing danger to the lives of local Adivasis and their cattle.

He charged Maoists with obstructing tendu leaf collection and cattle grazing, the important income generating activities for local tribal people, through such acts.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.