Pressure cooker bombs seized from Maoist in Charla mandal

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

02 April 2021 01:20 IST

The Charla police on Thursday claimed to have seized a pressure cooker bomb from a Maoist militia member and defused another pressure cooker bomb allegedly planted by the local militia members of the outlawed organisation near a stream in Rallapuram forest area in Charla mandal.

A joint combing party comprising police and the CRPF personnel spotted a group of Maoist militia members in the forest area straddling across Battigudem-Rallapuram on Thursday morning.

On noticing the police, the militia members started running deep into the forest but the joint combing squad chased them and managed to apprehend one of them, police said.

The police identified the detained person as Musiki Rajanna alias Rajaiah, a “Maoist militia member” of Rallapuram. A pressure cooker, a bundle of cardex wire and a gelatin stick were recovered from his possession, police said.

The joint combing party subsequently unearthed a pressure cooker bomb allegedly planted by suspected Maoist militia members targeting the police at a stream crossing point in Rallapuram forest.

The police with the help of a bomb disposal squad defused the bomb.

The Charla police registered a case and are investigating.