President’s help sought to vaccinate tribal people

Former Governor and senior BJP leader Ch. Vidyasagar Rao requested President Ram Nath Kovind to constitute of special task force consisting of officials, local body representatives and members from the medical fraternity to undertake a special drive to inoculate tribal communities, especially those living in the areas designated under ‘Schedule V’ of the Constitution.

In a communication to the President, a copy of which was released to the media, Mr. Rao said Governors have special powers under the Constitution over the scheduled areas, hence the committees could be headed by them. The Union government could make special allocation of COVID vaccines for the speedy and effective execution, he said.

The committee should be asked to chalk out an action plan with time stipulations meticulously to execute the task expeditiously. Non-governmental organisations and organizations like the Red Cross could also be involved where the tribal communities evince disinterest or apprehensions due to possible superstition beliefs, he said.

Vaccination is being seen as an effective deterrent against COVID-19 and it is being administered in full swing “as a culmination of the cumulative efforts of the Union and State governments.”

The tribal communities constitute 9% population and many of them live in interior forests but they have been facing insurmountable problem. This is due to lack of medical infrastructure and also because of the weekly shanties, they have become susceptible for the spread of the coronavirus due to interaction with the people from the main land, he said.

Mr. Rao said protection of the vulnerable tribals is a fundamental responsibility and sought an audience from the President to explain his proposal in detail. The war against Corona is being actively waged across 174 countries along with many parts of the nation.

“The situation is far from over and we need to continue to be vigilant and make sincere endeavour to augment resources rapidly to sustain our fight”, added the former Governor.